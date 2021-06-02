AxoGen’s (AXGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.64% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AxoGen’s FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $19.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $810.22 million, a P/E ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

