Azuki (AZUKI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $48,419.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

