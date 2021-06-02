Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Short Interest Up 33.1% in May

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the April 29th total of 849,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 347,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Azure Power Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Azure Power Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Azure Power Global by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of AZRE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.79. 5,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,679. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 0.72. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

