Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 302.90 ($3.96). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 298.70 ($3.90), with a volume of 951,773 shares.

BAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 465.14 ($6.08).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 279.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -5.54.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

