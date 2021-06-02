Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $202.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.