Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.47

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 1795519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,641,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,715,000 after buying an additional 5,496,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,595,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,432,000 after buying an additional 9,859,936 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 115.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,514,000 after buying an additional 26,468,433 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,283,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,631,000 after buying an additional 530,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,818,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,846,000 after buying an additional 7,660,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

