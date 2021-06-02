Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00303.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

