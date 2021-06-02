Band Protocol Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $179.31 million and approximately $68.18 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $8.75 or 0.00023124 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00081831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00021264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.66 or 0.01024557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,583.73 or 0.09471420 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00051762 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

