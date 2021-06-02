Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 36,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,424,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 3.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

