Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $45,000 Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $93,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 95.0% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

QS opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion and a PE ratio of -67.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 50,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $1,357,456.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 801,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,187,508 shares of company stock valued at $30,045,750.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

