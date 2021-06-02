Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases New Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 264 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,481,000 after buying an additional 950,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NetEase by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NetEase by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $457,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES stock opened at $118.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.63. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $32.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTES. UBS Group boosted their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CLSA dropped their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.