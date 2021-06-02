Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 5,181 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 3.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.71. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRLB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

