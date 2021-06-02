Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $368.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

