Bank of America Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Bank of America has raised its dividend payment by 84.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of America has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

NYSE:BAC opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of America stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

