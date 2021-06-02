Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) Insider Constantine Iordanou Acquires 73,098 Shares of Stock

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) insider Constantine Iordanou bought 73,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £64,326.24 ($84,042.64).

Shares of BOCH stock opened at GBX 89 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £396.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.35. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed term deposits; housing, student, consumer, business, syndicated, project, and shipping finance; and debit, credit, and prepaid cards.

