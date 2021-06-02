Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price objective on the stock.
Shares of BGEO stock opened at GBX 1,310 ($17.12) on Tuesday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1 year low of GBX 734 ($9.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,332 ($17.40). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,129.88.
About Bank of Georgia Group
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.