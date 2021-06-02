Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price objective on the stock.

Shares of BGEO stock opened at GBX 1,310 ($17.12) on Tuesday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1 year low of GBX 734 ($9.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,332 ($17.40). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,129.88.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

