Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$124.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$132.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$131.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

TSE:BMO traded down C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$127.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,934. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$116.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$70.29 and a 1 year high of C$128.82.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.