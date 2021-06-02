Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Stock Position Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,422,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,857 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Barclays by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 225,604 shares during the period. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

BCS opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.23. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

