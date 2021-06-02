BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$61.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BCE. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.55.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$60.41 on Monday. BCE has a one year low of C$52.52 and a one year high of C$60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$58.46.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that BCE will post 3.3900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

