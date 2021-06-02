Beacon 1-Day Volume Tops $2,392.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $2,392.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00004147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00030119 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000884 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002712 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

