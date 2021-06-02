Beer Money Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,557.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $158,028.81 and $31,557.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00081809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00020844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.11 or 0.01025792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.01 or 0.09582144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051626 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

