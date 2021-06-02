Beer Money Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30,410.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $160,754.50 and approximately $30,410.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00081438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.35 or 0.01020216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.31 or 0.09524835 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050595 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

