Beldex (BDX) Price Up 12.3% This Week

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $61.79 million and $294,993.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

