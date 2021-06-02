Belt Market Cap Hits $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00064791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.64 or 0.00291593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00188646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.37 or 0.01045516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00031850 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

