Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) Insider Michael Glennon Purchases 134,570 Shares of Stock

Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) insider Michael Glennon purchased 134,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,716.70 ($29,797.64).

Michael Glennon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Michael Glennon purchased 50,000 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,750.00 ($10,535.71).

On Tuesday, April 27th, Michael Glennon purchased 1,513,150 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$459,997.60 ($328,569.71).

On Wednesday, April 21st, Michael Glennon purchased 103,250 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,393.75 ($20,281.25).

About Benjamin Hornigold

Benjamin Hornigold Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with an exposure to investment portfolio, which is invested in a small number of investments in undervalued assets that provide growth opportunities with the aim of achieving above average returns over the medium to long term.

