B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in B&G Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE:BGS opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

