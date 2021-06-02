BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE BGSF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. 52,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,330. BGSF has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.49 million and a PE ratio of 204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in BGSF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 538,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BGSF by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 59,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BGSF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,047 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BGSF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

