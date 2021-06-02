BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Trimble were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.