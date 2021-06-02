BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDP. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.