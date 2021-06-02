BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $912,000 Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of DISCA opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $1,174,326.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,698.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,337 shares of company stock valued at $16,417,990. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

