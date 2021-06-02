BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.43.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $253.00 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,012.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.02.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total transaction of $1,725,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,140,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $1,519,866.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,745.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,384 shares of company stock valued at $13,419,466. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

