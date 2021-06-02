BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,026 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday stock opened at $226.41 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

