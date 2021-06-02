Big Data Protocol (BDP) Reaches Market Cap of $8.55 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.55 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Big Data Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00081939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.38 or 0.01026244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,586.84 or 0.09526733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00051687 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 25,350,065 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Big Data Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Data Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.