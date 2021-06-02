Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives C$10.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDT. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

TSE:BDT remained flat at $C$9.53 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,435. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$5.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.97. The firm has a market cap of C$505.46 million and a PE ratio of 10.85.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$597.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.42%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.