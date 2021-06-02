BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE:BB opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.89. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,986.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

