BlackRock Inc. Acquires 635,413 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $710,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after purchasing an additional 649,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,450,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,239 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $172.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.74 and a 1-year high of $206.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,312 shares of company stock worth $8,339,331 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

