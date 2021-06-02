BlackRock Inc. Buys 165,004 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $761,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $192.12 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.72 and a 12 month high of $197.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

