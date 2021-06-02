BlackRock Inc. Has $687.86 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,798 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $687,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $210,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LECO stock opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $136.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.