BlackRock Inc. Has $743.85 Million Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,110,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,409,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.27% of Brooks Automation worth $743,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,265,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,601,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,595.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 384,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 361,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,681,000 after purchasing an additional 238,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $100.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

