BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,182,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,228 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Apartment Income REIT worth $734,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,665.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 27.38. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.