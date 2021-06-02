BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,079,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.11% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $718,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.53.

FRT opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $118.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

