BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,234,554 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234,554 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.10% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $773,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,104 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

LPX opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

