BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,717,384 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717,384 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.70% of StoneCo worth $699,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,138,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in StoneCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,483,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,283,000 after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares in the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,922,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in StoneCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,137,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,308,000 after acquiring an additional 367,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 2,346,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,674,000 after purchasing an additional 105,475 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of STNE opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.07. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

