BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.36% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 211,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 257,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHN opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.32. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $14.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

