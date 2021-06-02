BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,210.6% during the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 157,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,997,000 after purchasing an additional 43,611 shares during the last quarter.

BST stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $62.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

