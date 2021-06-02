BLink 1-Day Volume Tops $9,559.00 (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One BLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. BLink has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and $9,559.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLink has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00081438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.35 or 0.01020216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.31 or 0.09524835 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050595 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,337 coins. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

