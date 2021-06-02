BLink Reaches Market Cap of $9.07 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One BLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a market cap of $9.07 million and $10,751.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLink has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00081873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00020846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.84 or 0.01022490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.46 or 0.09609731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051437 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,337 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.