Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.98. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.73 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

