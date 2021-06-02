BMO Capital Markets Boosts North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$21.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NOA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,119. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $418.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.