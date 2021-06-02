BMO Capital Markets Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $150.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPLK. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.61.

SPLK opened at $120.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.53. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

